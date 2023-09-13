Man shot dead by police in Sacramento parking garage standoff is identified by coroner

Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death by police Tuesday after allegedly pointing a handgun at officers during a hourslong standoff atop a downtown Sacramento parking garage.

Cleavon Donnell Miles was identified as the man fatally shot at the Downtown Plaza West parking garage at Third and L streets, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. His city of residence was not available.

Shortly after 1 a.m., patrol officers were called to the parking garage for a report of a man who pointed a gun at security guards, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The caller gave police a detailed description of the armed man, who was later identified as Miles.

Police said officers found Miles, who had a firearm in his hand and tried to talk to him, but he refused to comply with orders to put down the gun. Officers set up a perimeter around the area, and the Police Department’s crisis negotiation and SWAT teams were called to the scene.

A police aerial drone also was deployed at the scene to provide surveillance video for officers on the ground. The incident unfolded over the next few hours as police tried to negotiate with Miles for his surrender at the parking garage, which is located west of Macy’s department store and the Downtown Commons area and east of Interstate 5.

A pop-up tent stands Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2023, were a man who barricaded himself atop a downtown Sacramento parking garage was fatally shot by police during a standoff. The incident began just after 1 a.m. when the man was reported in the Downtown Plaza West parking garage at Third and L streets with a weapon.

Video of the incident by CBS13 showed the man standing on the top level of the garage waving what appeared to be a revolver. The man was seen acting agitated, pacing back and forth and at times draping a shirt over his head.

Police said Miles repeatedly brandished the gun throughout the standoff, and officers saw him fire the gun. No other injuries were reported.

“I don’t know if he was shooting at individuals or not. At this point we do, we can’t confirm that,” Sgt. Carlos Martinez, a police spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday. “We believe he fired several rounds during the time when he was in contact with officers.”

At one point, Miles pointed the handgun at officers, police said. Then, a SWAT Team officer fired their duty weapon. Police said the officer fired one gunshot, hitting Miles.

Officers provided emergency medical aid until Sacramento Fire Department medics arrived. Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered a black revolver with a brown handle at the scene.

The revolver used by a man who was shot and killed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, by Sacramento police atop a downtown parking structure is seen in a photo provided by the department.

Tuesday’s police shooting was being investigated by the Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Internal Affairs Division and Professional Standards Unit. The city’s Office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office are expected to provide oversight by monitoring the investigation.

Investigators asked any witnesses with information about this incident to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.