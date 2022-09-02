Man shot dead in Port Orange; police investigating

Police Car

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Port Orange on Thursday, according to a press release.

The shooting was reported at about 5:57 p.m. at 3635 Nantucket Island Drive in an apartment complex. When police arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds, the release stated.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective James Fischetti at 386-506-5897.

This story will be updated as new information is available.

