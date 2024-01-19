Man shot dead in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore

The victim was found around 7:30 p.m. in the outdoor parking lot of the Saint-Lambert commuter train station, near Mercier Street and Mercille Avenue, according to Longueuil police. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore Thursday night.

He was found around 7:30 p.m. in the outdoor parking lot of the Saint-Lambert commuter train station, near Mercier Street and Mercille Avenue, according to Longueuil police.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was brought to a nearby hospital where his death was confirmed hours later.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.