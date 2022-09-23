Man shot dead in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday.

Seattle Police Department officers responding to the intersection of 13th Ave. South and South Lane Street after 2 p.m. found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Although lifesaving measures were performed on the man, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

Seattle police are currently investigating the incident and searching for the perpetrator, who fled the scene.

Police have not made any arrests as of this writing. Information about the suspect and potential motives behind the incident have yet to be released.

Residents who knew the victim said the man was trying to get his life back on track before he was fatally shot, reported KIRO 7. People in the area also expressed frustration and concern over the recent string of violence in Chinatown.

“I love this area. You know, I’m born and raised here, but it kind of makes me want to leave the area honestly because it’s every day. It’s consistent,” a resident told KIRO 7. “I wish it would stop and I hope this would stop, but I don’t think it will any time soon.”

Chinatown-International District has so far experienced the highest rate of deadly shootings in Seattle this year, according to crime statistics from the Seattle Police Department. The community has also received multiple reports of open-air drug dealings, thefts and break-ins.

“I don’t feel like the city cares about us. I think the problems are getting worse and worse,” Hoi Ning Chim, the manager of A+ Hong Kong Kitchen, told KOMO News. “I think we need more police in the area to come by a little more. I think that would help a lot.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Featured Image via KIRO 7

