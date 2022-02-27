Man shot dead sitting in Mercedes in East Harlem, second man wounded

John Annese, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A 38-year-old man sitting in a Mercedes in East Harlem died in a hail of bullets Sunday morning that also wounded a second man, police said.

The mortally wounded victim was shot in the head while sitting in a silver Mercedes-Benz GLE 43 on Fifth Ave. near W. 138th St. about 8:20 a.m., cops said. He died at the scene.

A short time later, a 24-year-old man walked into Harlem Hospital, less than two blocks away, with a gunshot wound to his left arm, cops said. Police determined he was wounded in the same shooting.

Cops have made no arrests.

The dead man’s name was not immediately released.

