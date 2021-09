A man was shot to death while sitting in an SUV just outside Kennedy Airport in Queens Monday morning, police said.

The victim was sitting in a Ford Edge on South Conduit Blvd. near 132nd St. in South Ozone Park when he was shot about 8 a.m., cops said. He died at the scene.

Cops were working to identify the victim.

The gunman took off in a white sedan and has not been caught, police said.