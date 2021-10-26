Man shot dead in south Fort Worth; second victim shot separately, authorities say

A man was shot to death on Monday night in south Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim, whose name and age authorities had not released late Monday, was fired upon about 8:45 p.m. at Savage Drive and Oak Grove Road, Fort Worth police said.

Police did not announce an arrest in the killing.

About an hour later, a man was shot in the 9100 block of Cheswick Drive in far south Fort Worth, authorities said. The victim was taken in critical condition to a hospital, a MedStar spokesperson said.

Police did not immediately release information about the circumstances of the shootings.