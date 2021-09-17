Man shot dead at south Orlando apartment complex, police say

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Thursday night in south Orange County, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. at the Oak Groves Apartment complex, just west of the Mall at Millenia, said OPD’s Lt. Anthony Mongelluzzo.

When officers arrived they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and pronounced him dead at the scene, Mongelluzzo said.

OPD said it does not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police non-emergency at 321-235-5300.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

