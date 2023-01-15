Man shot dead in South Side fast food parking lot

Police are asking for information on these three suspects photographed fleeing the scene of a shooting Saturday morning on the South Side.

A 43-year-old man who police say may have been trying to find his stolen vehicle was shot and killed around 9:20 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on the South Side, Columbus police said.

Police identified the victim as Christopher Mateen, whom they found lying unresponsive in a parking lot in the 3500 block of South High Street, a strip of fast-food restaurants.

Police released three photos of people they called suspects, two of whom appear to be running from the scene. "The Homicide Section is seeking assistance with identifying the suspects," police said. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

"Officers rendered immediate aid, and the victim was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition," police said in a written statement. "Despite receiving life saving medical aid, the victim succumbed to his injuries, and he was pronounced deceased at 10:03 a.m."

