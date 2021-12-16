Man shot dead in Southwest Baltimore, police say

A 27-year-old man was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore early Thursday morning, city police said.

Patrol officers assigned to the department’s Southwest District station got a call around 3:09 a.m. about gunshots in the 600 block of Lucia Ave., police said. That’s located in the city’s Yale Heights neighborhood.

There, the officers found the man, who was unresponsive and had been shot. Police said medics pronounced the 27-year-old dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation, according to police.

The department said it encourages anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call investigators at 410-396-2100.

Anyone who knows something but who wishes to remain anonymous can dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers, police said.