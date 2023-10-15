Man shot dead in stairwell to Manhattan pole dancing fitness studio

A man was shot dead in the stairwell leading up to a Midtown pole dancing fitness studio early Sunday morning, police said.

The 32-year-old victim died at the scene after he was shot in the head in a building on Seventh Ave. near W. 30th St. about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, cops said. His name was not immediately released.

The building houses a dollar pizzeria on the first floor and a pole dancing studio upstairs. An NYPD spokesman didn’t have any information on whether the studio was hosting an event at the time or closed.

When police arrived, several people were seen rushing out of the building, according to emergency radio transmissions.

Police have made no arrests.

The killing comes amid a sharp decrease in murders in the NYPD’s Midtown South precinct, which has seen two homicides this year as of Oct. 8, compared to six in the same time frame last year.

Murders are down citywide this year, with 311 slayings as of Oct. 18, a more than 10 % drop from the 346 in the same time period last year.

