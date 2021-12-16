Man shot dead in Staten Island home invasion: NYPD

A 38-year-old man was shot dead in a Staten Island home invasion early Thursday involving two robbers who are still on the loose, police said.

The robbers entered the three-story home on Hinton St. in Aspen Knolls around 1:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was then shot in the left shoulder.

Two male suspects fled the home and are still at large. The victim was rushed to Staten Island University South Hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing. Police did not say if the robbers escaped with any of the victim’s belongings. The victim’s name was not immediately released.