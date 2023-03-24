Man shot dead at stranger’s apartment, Smyrna police say

The Smyrna Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

On Thursday night, police received a call about a person shot at Alder Park Apartments on Cumberland Way.

Officers got to the scene and found a man shot to death at an apartment. They have not released the identity of the victim.

Police said it does not appear that the victim and the resident know each other.

It is unclear at this time if the resident was the alleged shooter.

This is an ongoing investigation.

