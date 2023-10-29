Man shot dead in suburban WPB parking lot after altercation

WEST PALM BEACH — A man was shot dead this morning during an altercation in a suburban West Palm Beach parking lot, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 7:10 a.m. at 169 Manchester Lane, which is near the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Military Trail, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arriving on the scene learned that a dispute had taken place in the parking lot, leading to a shooting.

An adult man was found deceased in the parking lot, deputies said. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating. No further information, including the man's name, age and residence, was immediately available.

The agency asks that anyone with information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain anonymous by using the sheriff’s office new app, PBSO, which is downloadable from www.pbsoapp.com.

