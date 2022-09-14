Man shot dead Tuesday in Wilmington's Price Run community. What we know about the violence

A 30-year-old man shot Tuesday afternoon near a Wilmington church has become the city's latest gun violence fatality.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday while in the 2300 block of N. Pine St. in the city's Price Run neighborhood, Wilmington police said.

Officers dispatched to the scene found the man, who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At least two evidence markers could be seen at East 23rd and North Pine streets, where investigators sifted for more evidence near the Bethel Pentecostal Church. The victim's clothing was on the pavement where first responders left it as they tried to save the man.

"This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible," city police said in a press release issued Tuesday evening.

Database:Tracking gun violence in Delaware

This is the 13th person to die in Wilmington by gunfire this year. Police have reported 86 people being shot this year in Delaware's largest city.

These numbers are down from 2021, which saw the most homicides by gunfire — 39 — in a single year. At this time last year, 115 people had been shot in Wilmington — 25 of them fatally.

For subscribers:Did Wilmington hold back details of homicides during PGA Tour event?

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Derek Haines at (302) 576-3656.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington shooting: Man killed by gunfire in Price Run community