Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week.

Wilmington Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified.

The man died from his injuries at the scene, said police, adding little else to what occurred there Wednesday.

By Thursday morning, the area which has several boarded-up apartment buildings and others in dilapidated conditions, was quiet and showed little evidence that a killing had occurred about 12 hours earlier.

A small memorial stood about a block from where a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2023).

A few people were picking up trash along the Bowers Street sidewalk and roadway. One man exited a home, got into his car to start it and returned back inside his house. However, it was evident they knew what had occurred the night before as one person cleaning the roadway pointed a reporter to where police had been the night before.

Wednesday's fatal shooting comes one day after Wilmington Police said Renee Mosley fatally stabbed Ernest Peterson in the 2200 block of N. Pine St. near Brown-Burton Winchester Park Tuesday night — less than a mile away.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective John O’Connor at (302) 576-3619. People can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_ Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington shooting: Man killed in Riverside neighborhood Wednesday