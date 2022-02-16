Man shot dead in Wilmington marks city's first homicide in more than 2 months

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Wilmington's East Side neighborhood – ending more than two months of no homicides in Delaware's largest city.

The shooting occurred near 10th and Spruce streets about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to Wilmington Police. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital, where police said he died.

A bicycle rested near a fire hydrant not far from evidence markers as officers investigated the area Tuesday night.

"This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible," Wilmington Police said in a statement.

Tuesday's incident is the first reported homicide in Wilmington since the Dec. 6 fatal shooting of 37-year-old Maurice Harrigan.

Wilmington homicide: Violence continues: Man, 37, shot dead near Wilmington's Price Run community Monday night

Harrigan's slaying was Wilmington's 41st homicide of 2021, which saw more people killed in the city than any previous year. Last year's homicides included 39 people killed by gunfire, one person fatally stabbed and another who was beaten to death.

More: Response to violent crime unchanged as Wilmington hits new homicide record

This is a developing story. Check back with delawareonline.com for more information.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Devon Jones at (302) 576-3631.

Contact Esteban Parra at (302) 324-2299, eparra@delawareonline.com or Twitter @eparra3.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man shot dead is Wilmington first homicide in more than 2 months