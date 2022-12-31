Man shot dead in Windsor Mill, Baltimore County police say

A 42-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Windsor Mill in the early hours of Saturday morning, police say.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Baltimore County police officers responded to the unit block of Radbourn Court for a disturbance. The residential area is close by the Diamond Ridge Golf Course.

There, they found Antwoine Hutcherson suffering from a gunshot wound. Hutcherson died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the killing to contact them at 410-307-2020 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to make an anonymous report.