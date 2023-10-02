Man shot to death in altercation with people in vehicle in south Fort Worth, police say

A 38-year-old man was shot to death on Sunday during an altercation with people inside of a vehicle in south Fort Worth, authorities said.

Jonathan Harrell was fired upon about 2 p.m. in the 5300 block of Flamingo Road, authorities said.

Harrell died at John Peter Smith Hospital of a gunshot wound of the chest within an hour of the shooting, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The assailant, who Fort Worth police said fired multiple rounds, and the assailant’s vehicle left the scene before an officer arrived. Police did not announce an arrest.