Man shot to death after altercation in Tampa, police say

A man was killed after an altercation in Tampa early Thursday, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting near East Chelsea and North Englewood streets around 2 a.m., they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.

The two men knew each other, police said, and no additional suspects are being sought.

The Tampa Police Department did not release the names of the man who was killed or the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

