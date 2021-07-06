Authorities identify 22-year-old shot and killed at Campus Pointe at Fresno State

In The Know

A woman can't believe her brother-in-law's behavior at her birthday party. She asked if she was in the wrong on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. Her brother-in-law is an adult-aged picky eater. He will only order three things off the menu: burgers, chicken nuggets and fries. She chose a restaurant for her birthday dinner that didn't have any of those items. She let her brother-in-law know in advance, and he still chose to attend. But once the party started, he became furious. "The dinner arrives. When we're all ordering, he asks the server for fries and nuggets," she explained. "[The server] explains they don't have those and then my brother-in-law asks about a burger. They don't do those either. He asks if they could make some fries just for him and the server explains they can't accommodate him. He starts sulking. My husband makes apologies. Brother-in-law goes off about how s***** it was I didn't think of him with dinner and we should have made sure there was something for him to eat. I pointed out he was told and he chose to come. Reddit users thought the brother-in-law was being immature. "How are these the actions and eating habits of a full-grown adult?" another said. . "That's the diet of a child," a user wrote