Man shot to death after beating man with bat, deputies, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the investigation of a deadly shooting in Telfair County, Georgia.

On Friday, at about 12:20 a.m., Telfair County 911 dispatch received a call that a man, later identified as Richard Harris, 29, of Lumber City, Georgia had been shot.

The investigation revealed that Harris hit a man multiple times with a bat.

The man then shot Harris, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During the incident, two other people were also shot and received minor injuries.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Oconee District Attorney’s Office for review.

