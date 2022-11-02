Man shot to death in Brandon after fight, deputies say

BRANDON — One man was shot and killed during a fight in the overnight hours, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating the shooting that occurred on Harmony Lane in Brandon. According to an email from the Sheriff’s Office, the shooter was taken into custody without incident.

The man and the shooter knew each other, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office did not give the exact time or location of the incident. The agency said it would release more information Wednesday morning.