Man shot to death in Bronx apartment building

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in a Bronx apartment building Thursday, according to police.

Officers responding to a 911 call discovered the mortally wounded man in the residence on Valentine Ave. near E. Burnside Ave. in Mount Hope around 4:05 p.m., cops said.

He was unconscious with a gunshot wound shot to the torso.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Police are still searching for the shooter.