Man shot to death on Bronx street

A man was fatally shot in the chest on a Bronx street early Monday, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the chest near Marmion Ave. and E. Tremont Ave. in Crotona about 4 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Cops were working to identify him.

The shooter, dressed in a black jacket, camouflage hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes, ran off off west on E. Tremon Ave. according to police. He has not been caught.