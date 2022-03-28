Man shot to death on Brooklyn street had just slashed killer with razor: NYPD

A 33-year-old man shot to death on a Brooklyn street had just slashed his killer with a razor, police said Monday.

The clash first sparked off inside the Kennedy Fried Chicken at Hicks and Mill Sts. in Red Hook about 6:40 p.m. Saturday when victim Yusef Dinkins sliced the gunman with a blade, according to cops.

The shooter, not badly hurt, confronted Dinkins outside, firing at least five shots and striking him in the upper body and arm.

Medics rushed to the scene, loaded Dinkins into an ambulance and began CPR.

“That’s my brother!” shouted a distraught man as he pounded on the windows of the ambulance. “I’m right here with you, bro. I’m right here.”

Dinkins was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn but could not be saved. He lived a few blocks away from the Kennedy Fried Chicken.

It is not yet clear what sparked the slashing that led to the shooting.

Dinkins had been arrested a number of times in the past and was due in court April 25 for a felony assault case in which he was accused of attacking a senior citizen, according to records.

Cops chased down Dinkins’ killer. The 20-year-old suspected shooter was being questioned at the 76th Precinct stationhouse, where cops expect to charge him.

In the aftermath of the shooting, shell casings, a cell phone and a Gucci baseball cap littered the bloodied sidewalk.