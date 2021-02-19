A man was shot to death in Broward and detectives need help identifying the shooter

Broward sheriff’s deputies are looking for clues to a deadly shooting in Lauderdale Lakes on Thursday afternoon.

When deputies got to the 4200 block of Northwest 38th Terrace, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, not yet identified by BSO, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office asked the community for help in finding the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO homicide detectives John Curcio or Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4212 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).