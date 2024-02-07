Man shot to death in Cahokia Heights is identified by St. Clair County coroner

Carolyn P. Smith

A 23-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cahokia Heights.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Readus Bradford, of the 100 block of Kenneth Avenue, Cahokia Heights.

Bradford was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue at 1:40 p.m., Dye said. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Dye.

Police have not released any details about the shooting.