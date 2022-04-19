Man shot to death in car near Modesto’s McHenry Village; police searching for suspect

Modesto police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot inside his vehicle in a neighborhood southeast of the McHenry Village shopping center at Briggsmore and McHenry avenues.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the 1600 block of Gardenia Road around 9:45 p.m., according to the Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male in his vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officers attempted livesaving measures but the victim died at the scene.

Detectives with the Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit have taken over this investigation and are working to identify the suspect or suspects in the shooting.

No information was released about the victim or a possible motive.

This is the third homicide in Stanislaus County in less than a week and the second homicide in Modesto this year. A man was fatally shot in Empire on Sunday and a Turlock man was arrested in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter last week.

Modesto’s first homicide was Feb. 17 when 24-year-old Modesto resident Thomas Williams was gunned down near a business in the 2200 block of Coffee Road.

Anyone with information regarding Monday night’s homicide is asked to contact Detective Doug Ridenour at RidenourDM@Modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.