Man shot to death in Chesapeake

A man was shot and killed in Chesapeake’s Indian River neighborhood Thursday night, according to police.

Chesapeake police were called to the 2000 block of Shady Lane shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of an injured person. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police haven’t released the man’s identity or information about a potential suspect. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

