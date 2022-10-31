Man shot to death, child injured after road rage incident in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police say a man was shot to death and a child was injured in a road rage incident near I-20 Monday afternoon.

Police said a road rage incident ended in a parking lot on Gresham Road, where shots were fired.

The male victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. A child was also injured by debris from the gunfire. The child was taken to the hospital, where he was alert and stable.

It’s unclear how many people were in the victim’s car or whether anyone has been taken into custody.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the scene, where there was an infant’s car seat on the ground next to an SUV and crime scene tape was strung up. The SUV had at least one broken window.

