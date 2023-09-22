Man shot to death after confrontation in Tampa, police say

Detectives are searching for a man they say fatally shot another man following an argument in Tampa Friday morning.

It happened in the area of East Busch Boulevard and North Connechusett Road around 8:30 a.m., the Tampa Police Department said.

According to a news release from the agency, the shooter arrived and “engaged in a confrontation” with the man he killed, then got a gun and shot him before fleeing.

The man who was shot died at the scene, police said. They did not provide the man’s name, age or other identifying information about him.

Detectives are trying to identify the shooter, “who is believed to be a white male of medium build between the ages of 30 to 40 years old,” the release said. He was wearing black pants, a black T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone who has information about the investigation they’d like to share may call the police department at 813-231-6130. Anonymous tips may be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477 or via TIP411.