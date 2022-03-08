A man was shot to death in Dania Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says

A man was shot to death Tuesday at Southwest Fifth Avenue and First Street in Dania Beach, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The man shot around 7:15 a.m. died after being taken to a hospital. Neither his identity nor any gunman description have been released.

Anyone who knows anything and desires a possible reward for that information can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or go to the website.

