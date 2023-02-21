Man shot to death at DeKalb apartment complex across street from elementary school, police say

DeKalb County police are searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man at an apartment complex Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the Rachel Court Apartments off Indian Creek Way in the Clarkston area.

The complex is located across the street from Indian Lake Elementary School.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore spoke with investigators at the scene. Police believe two men got into an argument in the parking lot.

One man pulled out a gun and shot the other. The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not currently have a description of the suspect. Police have not released the victim’s name or age.

It’s unclear what the argument that led to the shooting was about.

