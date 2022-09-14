Man shot to death in DoorDash delivery gone wrong in Conyers

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed over a DoorDash order delivered to the wrong address.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at Tall Oaks Apartments around 1:11 a.m.

Once deputies arrived, they found the victim, Fernando Soloman, 20, on the ground bleeding. He was pronounced dead.

Zaire Cortell Watson, 22, is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and felony murder in connection with the shooting.

Deputies said Solomon had ordered from DoorDash but his food went to the wrong apartment. When he went to retrieve the order, Watson opened the door and shot him.

