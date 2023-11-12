Man shot to death in downtown Atlanta, investigation underway

Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a person shot on Peachtree Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, the shooting began after a dispute escalated to gunfire.

Authorities said the shooter ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

No further information has been provided.

The shooting remains under investigation.

