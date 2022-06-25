Man shot to death in Durham, apparently while driving, police say

A man was shot to death in Durham Saturday afternoon, apparently while driving a car, Durham police said.

According to a police department press release, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Holloway Street around 2 p.m. When they arrived, the found the victim in his car, which they said had struck a utility pole after the man was shot.

That caused a power outage from Junction Road to Lynn Road.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police did not say if they have a suspect or a possible motive in the shooting and did not say if anyone else was in the car.

Duke Energy has responded to the scene of the crash, and the police investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases. Callers do not have to identify themselves.