Man shot to death during altercation in South Anchorage hotel and bar

Mar. 1—A man was shot and killed early Sunday during an "altercation" inside a South Anchorage bar and hotel, police said.

Officers were called to Al's Alaskan Inn, 7830 Old Seward Highway, at 1:44 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired inside the building, the Anchorage Police Department wrote in a statement.

Police found 30-year-old Kaupoe Magalei Jr. dead when they arrived, the statement said.

"During the investigation, detectives determined there was an altercation between Magalei and the suspect before the shooting," police wrote.

The motive remains under investigation, but police said the shooting was not believed to be random.

Officers identified 36-year-old William Gary as a suspect and took him into custody for questioning around 7:30 p.m. Gary has since been arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

