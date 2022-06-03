Man shot to death during apparent burglary near New Athens identified by authorities

Law enforcement officials have identified the man found dead of gunshot wounds outside a home near New Athens.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Austin M. Evans-Blakey, 25, of Lenzburg was found dead after apparently surprising a burglar at the home in the 9300 block of Golden Rule Mine Road Thursday morning. The home owner told investigators Blakey was employed on the property as a handy man.

According to a release issued Thursday by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the property in rural New Athens on the report of a shooting at about 11:29 a.m. When they arrived, they found Blakey dead and two others injured.

A second person had critical injuries and was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. A third was taken away from the scene in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Both remain in the hospital and are in stable condition, police said Friday.

Investigators described the other victims as both men ages 50 and 47.

It appears the three were shot when they arrived at the home an interrupted a burglary, police said.

The Major Case Squad was activated to assist in the investigation. They are looking for a blue or gray Chevrolet Lumina with a yellow light on top they believe may be connected to the crime.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is heading up the Major Case Squad investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Freeburg Police at 618-539-3132.