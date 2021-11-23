Man shot to death in East Anchorage

Nov. 23—A man was shot and killed early Monday in East Anchorage, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Krane Drive near Turpin Street at 6:56 a.m. on a report of a shooting, police wrote in an online statement. A man was found dead outside, police said.

"The suspect remained on scene and was cooperative with police; he will be transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning," the statement said.

Police did not immediately release any other details surrounding the shooting.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as the investigation was continuing Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.