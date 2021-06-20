Man shot to death in east Fort Worth; assailant had demanded money, authorities say

A man was shot to death late Saturday morning in east Fort Worth by an assailant who was trying to rob him of money, police said.

The victim, whose name the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office had not released Saturday evening, was shot about 11 a.m. in the 2600 block of Sargent Street, Fort Worth police said.

He was shot in the toro and taken to John Peter Smith hospital, where he died. Police declined to say whether the victim was indoors or was outdoors when he was shot.

Police had not on Saturday evening announced an arrest. Homicide detectives were investigating the case.

Later Saturday, police responded about 4 p.m. to a possible shooting in the 2400 block of Warrior Circle. Police did not immediately offer other information.