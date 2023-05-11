Man shot to death after fight with relative at Fort Worth Walmart, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a Fort Worth Walmart after an apparent fight with a family member Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Airport Freeway, in north Fort Worth, around 9:45 p.m. regarding a shooting, police said. They found a man with a gunshot wound who was already dead.

The victim was shot during a fight with a family member, police said, and the suspect and another person fled the scene in a vehicle.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

No arrests have been announced as of Thursday morning.

The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.