Man shot to death in Fresno neighborhood identified. Police seek help with homicide

Fresno police investigators are asking for help in a homicide that took place early Tuesday in a southeast Fresno neighborhood.

The slaying occurred about 4 a.m. in the 4200 block of East Grant Avenue, near Belmont and Cedar avenues, where officers investigating the report of 11 gunshots, Lt. Bill Dooley said in an update Wednesday.

Police found the shooting victim — identified Wednesday by police as Robert Garza, 34 — with multiple bullet wounds. Garza died at the scene despite efforts by officers and paramedics to save him.

Investigators determined that Garza was involved in an altercation with another person when he was shot, Dooley said.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, he said.

“This was the 22nd murder of the year,” Dooley added Wednesday. “This time last year, we had 36 murders.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call detective Jason Baroni at 559-621-2516 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Fresno police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Grant Avenue near Belmont Avenue on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.