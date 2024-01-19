Man shot to death on Fresno road identified by police. It’s second homicide of 2024

Fresno police detectives continue to investigate the city’s second homicide of 2024, a fatal shooting that happened in the middle of a road.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter electronic activation just after 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Street and Lorena Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In an update Friday, police identified the victim as 24-year-old Taeshawn Johnson.

Detectives said Johnson was involved in a confrontation in the road with the suspect when he was shot.

Police are asking for the public’s help with any information by calling 559-621-7000, or homicide detectives Jake Adney at 559-621-2445 or Martin Moreno at 559-621-2443. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.