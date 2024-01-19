Man shot to death on Fresno road identified by police. It’s second homicide of 2024

Anthony Galaviz
·1 min read

Fresno police detectives continue to investigate the city’s second homicide of 2024, a fatal shooting that happened in the middle of a road.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter electronic activation just after 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lee Street and Lorena Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In an update Friday, police identified the victim as 24-year-old Taeshawn Johnson.

Detectives said Johnson was involved in a confrontation in the road with the suspect when he was shot.

Police are asking for the public’s help with any information by calling 559-621-7000, or homicide detectives Jake Adney at 559-621-2445 or Martin Moreno at 559-621-2443. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Recommended Stories