Man shot to death in front of southeast Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after a fight in front of a southeast Las Vegas apartment home, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Howard Drive in the southeast Las Vegas valley at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. There, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man had been shot after a verbal fight with three other people. Those three people fled before officers arrived.

No information was immediately available as to the identification of the man or the other suspects in the shooting, but LVMPD officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.

