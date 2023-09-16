Man shot to death at gas station on South Side: Chicago police
A man was killed in a shooting at a South Side gas station, Chicago police said.
A man was killed in a shooting at a South Side gas station, Chicago police said.
TikTok is calling this soda hack genius.
Misiewicz didn't appear to lose consciousness in a frightening scene.
U.S. Soccer has been based in Chicago for decades, with its national teams traveling to dozens of cities across the country. A $50 million pledge from Arthur Blank will help bring everything to Atlanta.
Sam Raimi's creative partner, Zainab Azizi, is looking for diverse genre voices.
Famed action star couldn't understand why everyone was laughing during the premiere of his breakout 1998 blockbuster.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
13,000 auto workers walked off the job, joining tens of thousands of striking workers in Hollywood and across the country.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
"Ladies, many of you do not realize how often men think about the Roman Empire..."
"Felt unhinged, might delete later."
Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- after both sides failed to reach a deal. This is the first time in history that all three automakers have been hit by strikes at once. The automakers and the UAW had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening to come to an agreement.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
Djokovic copied his American opponent's phone gesture after beating him in the US Open.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish Week 23 on a high note.
Here's how to protect yourself against the "fried rice syndrome."
The Aces' defense showed out, Sun have a record 3-point night and other takeaways from the first night of the 2023 WNBA playoffs.
Sometimes the right gear can mean the difference between minor inconvenience and major problem.
Escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante was apprehended in southeastern Pennsylvania after a nearly two-week manhunt.
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are playing a rare game on the road against a Group of Five opponent. And the Bulls' new coach is very familiar with the Crimson Tide.