Man shot to death in Harrison Twp. ID'd

Nov. 8—A man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Harrison Twp. has been identified.

Tykwon Washington, 22, was identified as the shooting victim Monday afternoon by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent. Harshbarger.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded around 9:20 p.m. to the 500 block of Forest Park Court on a report of a person shot, according to a media release.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, where he died.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white Honda.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the shooting.