Man shot to death in Harrison Twp. ID'd

Nov. 10—A man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Harrison Twp. has been identified.

Tykwon Washington, 22, was identified as the shooting victim Monday afternoon by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent. Harshbarger.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded around 9:20 p.m. to the 500 block of Forest Park Court on a report of a person shot, according to a media release.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, where he died.

A 911 caller who identified himself as Washington's friend said the shooter was in a white Honda, according to dispatch records. The suspect headed toward North Main Street when they fled.

The caller told the dispatcher the Honda had been sitting across from them "for a long time."

"They were sitting right across from us over there and we were trying to figure it out," the caller said. "They were just blinding us and we didn't know. They finally pulled off and then they came back around and shot through the car."

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the shooting.