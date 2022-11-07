Man shot to death in Hartford hotel room, police say

A man was shot and killed in a Hartford hotel room on Weston Street on Sunday morning, according to the Hartford police.

Police responded to 100 Weston St. for a reported unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Angel King of Hartford, was located by police, transported to St. Francis Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner during an autopsy Monday, police said.

Police are investigating the homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.