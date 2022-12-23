Man shot to death in Indio; police investigating as homicide

An Indio police car.

A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in Indio early Friday, police said.

Police were called by residents who said they heard gunshots in the 45-900 block of Grace Street. Grace Street is a residential block north of Highway 111, about ¾ of a mile east of downtown Indio. Police arrived to find a person dead on a sidewalk with a visible gunshot wound. The person appeared to be an adult man, Indio Police Spokesperson Ben Guitron said.

The coroner took possession of the body Friday morning but did not immediately publicly identify the person who died. However, Guitron said officers had been interviewing residents as part of their investigation and have not found anyone in the area who knew the person, which suggests to police that he was not a resident of the immediate neighborhood.

Guitron said police are investigating the death as a homicide. He said more information would likely be released later Friday.

At least six homicides have been recorded in Indio in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man shot to death on grace street in Indio on Friday, police say